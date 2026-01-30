Laiba Khan drops breathtaking snaps from her bridal shower

Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The Kaffara actress is once again under the spotlight, but this time, it’s not for her acting skills—it's due to her wedding festivities.

Taking to her official Instagram account on January 29, Laiba shared a carousel of images from her bridal shower.

The Zindagi Aik Paheli star captioned the post, “A huge thank you to my @stylebykiranraza for arranging the prettiest dinner before my wedding {bridal shower} was everything and more.”

“So grateful to my girls who were there for me, filling the night with love, laughter, and memories,” Laiba added.


The carousel opened with a stunning image, where a glowing bride-to-be standing in a gorgeous black dress, with an awe-inspiring setup seen behind.

The Baylagaam star paired her stunning outfit with decent jewelry, keeping her look minimal with subtle makeup, creating a glamorous appearance for the special event.

Laiba’s sister, Emaan Khan, was twinning with her in black

The event was attended by family and close pals, including Tuba Anwer and more.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to express love for the actress.

A fan wrote, “My prettiest bride. May Allah keep you like this always.”

Another fan commented, “So beautiful smile !”

For those unaware, Laiba recently announced her nikah from Madinah, sharing a few adorable snaps from her big day. 

