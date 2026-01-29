'Hera Pheri' star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay

The cult classic comedy film Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, has fans excited for its third part.
However, ahead of its release, Hera Pheri 3 had been engulfed in controversies, with Paresh's sudden exit, which sparked concern from fans and Akshay, who had acquired the rights to the franchise, alike.
The actor has confirmed his return and that the film is now back on track, as he shared that the film's shooting will start in February or March.
Discussing the project in a conversation with The Comedy Factory, Paresh revealed details on the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 and the truth behind the filming delay.
"All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for INR 25 crore, that is all okay yaa, it's like kachva chaap agarbatti (too much smoke without any reason)," the 70-year-old noted.
Speaking in Gujarati, he added, "This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor [Akshay]. Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I'll just have to sign [the papers]."
Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri first released in 2000, and the iconic characters returned in the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora.
Notably, Paresh Rawal was last seen in the 2025 film The Taj Story.