Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

'Hera Pheri' star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay

'Hera Pheri 3' is set to start filming in February or March, as Paresh Rawal discussed the delay

  • By Hania Jamil
Hera Pheri star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay
'Hera Pheri' star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay

The cult classic comedy film Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, has fans excited for its third part.

However, ahead of its release, Hera Pheri 3 had been engulfed in controversies, with Paresh's sudden exit, which sparked concern from fans and Akshay, who had acquired the rights to the franchise, alike.

The actor has confirmed his return and that the film is now back on track, as he shared that the film's shooting will start in February or March.

Discussing the project in a conversation with The Comedy Factory, Paresh revealed details on the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 and the truth behind the filming delay.

"All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for INR 25 crore, that is all okay yaa, it's like kachva chaap agarbatti (too much smoke without any reason)," the 70-year-old noted.

Speaking in Gujarati, he added, "This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor [Akshay]. Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I'll just have to sign [the papers]."

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri first released in 2000, and the iconic characters returned in the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora.

Notably, Paresh Rawal was last seen in the 2025 film The Taj Story.

Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in 'Muamma'
Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in 'Muamma'
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2

Popular News

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall
19 minutes ago
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?

How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
42 minutes ago
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career

Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
an hour ago