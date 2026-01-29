Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in 'Muamma'

Saba Qamar has been receiving huge praise for her intense performance in 'Muamma'

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in Muamma
Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in 'Muamma'

The renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar heaped praise on a debut actor from her latest drama Muamma.

Saba, who has been receiving huge praise for her intense performance in Muamma, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of another mysterious and intriguing character from the drama, played by Aahin Babar Shaikh, praising him for being "dedicated and committed."

She wrote, "It was his first project, yet he carried himself with such confidence and dedication. He is a brilliant actor, focused, hardworking, and deeply passionate about his craft. Watching him on set prepared, committed,and sharp with his lines made it clear that he has a long journey ahead and a very bright Future."

The Pamal actress went on to wrote, "These are the kind of artists our industry needs reliable, driven, and worthy of trust."

Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in Muamma

Welcoming the new talent, she added, "I warmly welcome him to the drama industry and wish him endless success ahead. Keep shining."

Saba, who portrays the character Jahan-Ara in the drama, embodies the central puzzle of Muamma, a character shaped by past trauma that refuses to be easily understood.

The star-studded cast of Muamma also includes Nabeel Zuberi, Ali Ansari, Anoushay Abbasi, Mahnoor Malik Usman Mukhtar and Syed Jibran.

The drama, written by Imran Nazir, directed by Shaqielle Khan and produced by Momina Duraid Productions airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM on Hum TV.

'Hera Pheri' star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay
'Hera Pheri' star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2

Popular News

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall
18 minutes ago
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?

How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
41 minutes ago
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career

Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
an hour ago