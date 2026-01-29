Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in 'Muamma'

The renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar heaped praise on a debut actor from her latest drama Muamma.
Saba, who has been receiving huge praise for her intense performance in Muamma, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of another mysterious and intriguing character from the drama, played by Aahin Babar Shaikh, praising him for being "dedicated and committed."
She wrote, "It was his first project, yet he carried himself with such confidence and dedication. He is a brilliant actor, focused, hardworking, and deeply passionate about his craft. Watching him on set prepared, committed,and sharp with his lines made it clear that he has a long journey ahead and a very bright Future."
The Pamal actress went on to wrote, "These are the kind of artists our industry needs reliable, driven, and worthy of trust."
Welcoming the new talent, she added, "I warmly welcome him to the drama industry and wish him endless success ahead. Keep shining."
Saba, who portrays the character Jahan-Ara in the drama, embodies the central puzzle of Muamma, a character shaped by past trauma that refuses to be easily understood.
The star-studded cast of Muamma also includes Nabeel Zuberi, Ali Ansari, Anoushay Abbasi, Mahnoor Malik Usman Mukhtar and Syed Jibran.
The drama, written by Imran Nazir, directed by Shaqielle Khan and produced by Momina Duraid Productions airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM on Hum TV.