Rani Mukerji hails Khan trio, credits them for shaping her Bollywood journey

Rani Mukerji has opened up about her bond with the iconic Khan trio; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, as she marks 30 years in the film industry.
While talking to Pinkvilla, the Chalte Chalte actress revealed that she was a huge Aamir fan in her school days and visited a film set to secure his autograph in her younger days.
Furthermore, she also discussed her friendship with Salman, noting, "He's got a heart of gold." She also added that the Khans played a significant role in shaping her journey in Bollywood.
Talking in Hindi, Rani said, "I started my career with these people. Watching them, I learnt very early on in life that being a superstar does not mean that you do one film and become a superstar. But maintaining the tag of a star. Doing one film after another, working hard and doing good work, I have learnt all this from them. Approach every shot as if it is the last shot that you are doing."
For the unversed, Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat (1997) and gained recognition with Ghulam (1998), where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan.
She later went on to gain more appreciation as she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she worked in several films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and Chalte Chalte.
With Salman, Rani worked in Hindi movies such as Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Baabul, and others.
Moreover, Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres on January 30, 2025.