Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi

Bhumi Pednekar is “heartbroken” over the “heinous” Delhi crime.
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress broke her silence on her Instagram stories, lashing out on the latest brutal Delhi gang-rape case of a six-year-old girl.
Posting a screenshot of the news on her story, the actress expressed her outrage, writing, “What is going on… We clearly are failing cause we haven't, till now been unable to instill fear into these monsters who think the can get away with sexual violence.”
She continued, “Breaks my heart to see under age boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in. We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised, dogs being a threat!”
“What about the fact, that a 6 year old isn't safe on our streets and actually no child is, cause in this case the perpetrators are also the victims. Wake up India,” Pednekar added.
For those unfamiliar, a six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minor boys aged 10, 13, and 14 in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on January 18, 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, two of the accused have been arrested. However, the 14-year-old has fled with his family.
As shared by the girl’s mother, the spine-chilling incident took place around 7 pm, with the little girl returning home bleeding heavily and collapsing upon her arrival.
Revealing that the girl went out with her father to buy candies, following which he dropped her at their street’s entrance.
“The boys caught her there and lured her by offering to feed her chowmein. They then took her to a nearby empty two-story building where the assault occurred. The girl told us that her hands were tied and her mouth gagged,” she shared.
The case has sparked widespread outrage across India, with social media users calling for strict punishments for the accused, noting that if they can commit a crime so heinous, they should get the punishment according to it and not their age.