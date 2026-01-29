Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi

The ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress breaks silence on the brutal group assault of a 6-year-old girl in Delhi

  • By Sidra Khan
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi

Bhumi Pednekar is “heartbroken” over the “heinous” Delhi crime.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress broke her silence on her Instagram stories, lashing out on the latest brutal Delhi gang-rape case of a six-year-old girl.

Posting a screenshot of the news on her story, the actress expressed her outrage, writing, “What is going on… We clearly are failing cause we haven't, till now been unable to instill fear into these monsters who think the can get away with sexual violence.”

She continued, “Breaks my heart to see under age boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in. We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised, dogs being a threat!”

“What about the fact, that a 6 year old isn't safe on our streets and actually no child is, cause in this case the perpetrators are also the victims. Wake up India,” Pednekar added.

P.C. Instagram/bhumisatishpednekkar
P.C. Instagram/bhumisatishpednekkar

For those unfamiliar, a six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minor boys aged 10, 13, and 14 in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on January 18, 2026.

According to Hindustan Times, two of the accused have been arrested. However, the 14-year-old has fled with his family.

As shared by the girl’s mother, the spine-chilling incident took place around 7 pm, with the little girl returning home bleeding heavily and collapsing upon her arrival.

Revealing that the girl went out with her father to buy candies, following which he dropped her at their street’s entrance.

“The boys caught her there and lured her by offering to feed her chowmein. They then took her to a nearby empty two-story building where the assault occurred. The girl told us that her hands were tied and her mouth gagged,” she shared.

The case has sparked widespread outrage across India, with social media users calling for strict punishments for the accused, noting that if they can commit a crime so heinous, they should get the punishment according to it and not their age.

Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final
15 minutes ago
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026
51 minutes ago
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

2 hours ago