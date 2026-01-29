Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash

AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali to collaborate soon for upcoming untitled film

  • By Fatima Hassan
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singers communal backlash
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash  

After publicly supporting AR Rahman for his controversy over a communal remark, Imtiaz Ali is once again set to take a risk for his close pal. 

The 59-year-old Indian musical composer and record producer recently found himself in a tight spot after being honest about Bollywood’s bias.  

Shortly after his remarks, Rahman faced immense backlash and also support from his industry fellows, including Ali.

Now, the Jab We Met filmmaker also announced his upcoming film in collaboration with the Oscar-winning Indian composer. 

According to The Indian Express, the Laila Majnu producer’s new untitled movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in the leading roles. 

On Thursday, January 29, Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram account to officially reveal his next dream project with the star-studded cast, including the singer-turned-actor, with whom he released a superhit Netflix film, Amar Singh Chamkila.

He also set the forthcoming movie to be released in the theatres on June 12th, 2026.

This update came after AR Rahman spoke about prejudice in Bollywood while speaking to the BBC in a heartfelt interview.

However, his comments were interpreted as a negative statement and faced severe scrutiny from his fellow industry artists. 

Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final
16 minutes ago
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026
52 minutes ago
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

2 hours ago