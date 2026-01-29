Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash  

After publicly supporting AR Rahman for his controversy over a communal remark, Imtiaz Ali is once again set to take a risk for his close pal.
The 59-year-old Indian musical composer and record producer recently found himself in a tight spot after being honest about Bollywood’s bias.
Shortly after his remarks, Rahman faced immense backlash and also support from his industry fellows, including Ali.
Now, the Jab We Met filmmaker also announced his upcoming film in collaboration with the Oscar-winning Indian composer.
According to The Indian Express, the Laila Majnu producer’s new untitled movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in the leading roles.
On Thursday, January 29, Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram account to officially reveal his next dream project with the star-studded cast, including the singer-turned-actor, with whom he released a superhit Netflix film, Amar Singh Chamkila.
He also set the forthcoming movie to be released in the theatres on June 12th, 2026.
This update came after AR Rahman spoke about prejudice in Bollywood while speaking to the BBC in a heartfelt interview.
However, his comments were interpreted as a negative statement and faced severe scrutiny from his fellow industry artists.