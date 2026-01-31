New Epstein files expose Andrew’s scandalous plan against Royal Family

Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made an utterly disgraceful plan that could tarnish Royal Family’s reputation

  • By Sidra Khan
Disgraced former prince Andrew is back in the headlines with yet another embarrassing scandal.

In an explosive move, the U.S. Department of Justice has released three million files on Jeffrey Epstein, sparking fresh troubles for the ex-Duke of York, who has a long history of scandals and controversies linked to the late sex offender.

As per GB News, the latest files include exchange of emails between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein back in April 2010, which exposed the father of two’s scandalous plan against the Royal Family.

In his scandalous move that could tarnish the Royal Family’s reputation, Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in September that year.

"I am just departing Scotland, should be down by 18:00. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively, we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy. A,” he wrote.

Epstein responded: "Already in London, what time would you like me and [redacted]. We will also need/have private time."

In another email, the paedophile also told King Charles’s brother about “a beautiful girl” with whom he thought Andrew “might enjoy having dinner with.”

The exchange disclosed that the girl was in London during that time, with Epstein describing her a 26-year-old “beautiful and trustworthy Russian” and telling that she had the ex-prince’s email.

"Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch. A – HRH The Duke of York KG,” penned Andrew.

Due to his links to Jeffrey Epstein and a long history of scandals, King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and honours last year.

