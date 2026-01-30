King Charles shares Duke of Kent’s video with big update amid health woes

King Charles has honoured The Duke of Kent as he marked major milestone with Duchess Sophie.
On Friday, January 30, Royal Family's official Instagram account released a delightful reel featuring The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke of Kent as they stepped out for a joint engagement.
The video - which was recorded during their visit to University of Surrey featured Sophie enthusiastically interacting with the 90-year-old.
As per the caption alongside the video, the purpose of the visit was "to recognise the University’s multidisciplinary teaching and research across medicine and engineering."
It further revealed that "The Duke is also marking 50 years as Chancellor of the University!"
"At the Space Centre, Their Royal Highnesses toured laboratories, met researchers, and viewed a student-designed pod which will be used to launch satellites into space," it added.
During their visit, "The Duchess also met medical students training together in collaborative teaching wards, before joining a virtual-reality anatomy session."
This delightful update comes just two days after Royal Family shared photos of the rarely seen royal on a wheelchair as he visited Imperial War Museums to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2026.
The Duke of Kent's photos on a wheelchair sparked concerns about Royal's declining health, who lost his wife Katherine, The Duchess of Kent last year.