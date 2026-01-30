Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle makes harsh choice for one senior Royal as awaited UK trip nears

Meghan Markle has reportedly rolled up her sleeves against one of the senior Royals before her highly anticipated return to the UK after four years.

The Duchess of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 with Prince Harry after stepping down from their royal duties is believed to have made a harsh choice about Queen Camilla.

As per multiple sources, Meghan is not willing to play nice with King Charles' wife as she believes that "Camilla has been trying to paint her out in a negative light since ‘day one’".

A well-placed source claimed, "Meghan made a real effort with Camilla back when she was still living in the UK but she’s way past playing nice and kissing up to her, she has seen that gets her nowhere."

"She’s not planning to start a scene, but she’s not going to pretend everything is fine and play nice with Camilla,"they added.

The insider further warned that "If Camilla wants to keep playing dirty Meghan is ready to hit back."

"She’s convinced Camilla has been trying to undermine her and paint her as the villain from day one and she’s adamant that she won’t open herself up to more cruelty," added the source.

Camilla and Meghan’s relationship severed in 2020 before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK exit when Meghan claimed that her photographs at an art gallery were published the same day the queen delivered a public speech about domestic violence against women.

