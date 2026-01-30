Beatrice, Eugenie dealing with 'emotional turmoil' despite secure Royal future

King Charles' nieces, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be still reeling with the damage caused by their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Beatrice and Eugenie's disgraced father was stripped of all his royal titles, styles and honours in October, 2025, when his links with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.
However, the monarch reassured at the time that The Princesses of York and their positions in the Royal Family will remain "unaffected".
Despite having their royal future pretty secured, Andrew's daughters are emotionally "drained" as they are concern about their family's reputation and parents' wellbeing, per a royal expert.
ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship told the Mirror, "The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the Royal Family was unaffected."
"Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," added Chris.
This came after a source close to Beatrice and Eugenie responded to rumours suggesting that they are not on speaking terms with their dad.
The insider told Daily Mail that Andrew and Sarah's younger daughter Eugenie will not be estranged from the former Duke of York forever.
"Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them," they noted.
The insider further claimed, "Bea and Eug feel very sorry for their parents. They are keeping in touch with them and making sure they’re OK."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also formally ordered to evict his pricey possession, Royal Lodge at the same time he lost his princely title.
He is just days away from leaving the crown estate and moving to Marsh Farm in Sandringham.