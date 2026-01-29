Meghan Markle’s As Ever teams up with top chocolatier ahead of Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle made an announcement of a new collaboration before Valentine's Day, with her As Ever brand joining up with a leading chocolate brand.
The Duchess of Sussex has partnered once again with LA-based chocolatier Compartes to create a new sweet treat for As Ever’s Valentine’s Day collection.
Her brand shared a small stop-motion snippet promoting the release.
Along with the video, her brand As Ever wrote, "A love letter in chocolate. Sweet favourites return, plus something brand new.”
The brand went on to say, "Set your reminder - it won't last long. The As ever x @compartes Valentine's Day collection, coming Saturday."
As Ever also shared that her brand also released a highly anticipated Valentine collection, the post said, "The first launch of our Valentine's Day Collection is here.”
It added, "Thoughtfully made for sharing, gifting, and slow mornings at home with loved ones.”
The post mentioned, "For the first time, our Strawberry Spread is available on its own, alongside the return of our Raspberry Spread, finally back in stock."
To note, Meghan’s last collaboration with the chocolate market has faced a fierce backlash from consumers.
Her brand was called "insane" and "weird" due to their unconventional flavour combinations.
Notably, the mother-of-three revealed three limited edition treats through her As Ever lifestyle brand.
She described that her brand has a "signature" ingredients designed to "spark a sweet nostalgia".
The range, featuring botanical-print packaging with ingredients like bee pollen, hemp hearts, and edible flowers, faced backlash over its unusual flavors and high price.