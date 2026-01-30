Queen Camilla steps out to celebrate BFF Dame Jilly at her memorial service

Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
The British Queen Consort makes special appearance in London to honour her late friend Dame Jilly Cooper

Queen Camilla is celebrating the life and legacy of her late close friend.

Three months after Dame Jilly Cooper’s tragic demise, the British Queen Consort stepped out in London on Friday, January 30, to make a special appearance at the author’s memorial service.

At the memorial, held at Southwark Cathedral, King Charles’s wife joined several famous figures, who came together to celebrate the Rutshire Chronicles author.

For the ceremony, Queen Camilla looked regal in a royal blue ensemble with a high neckline and long sleeves. The outfit featured stylish pleating along the front on one side and was accessorised with a small brooch, providing a polished appearance.

Before entering the Cathedral, Camilla exchanged words with Dean of Southwark Mark Oakley, and admired a large picture of her friend that was placed outside the entrance.

Joining the queen at the memorial service was her son, Tom Parker-Bowles, and other celebrities, including Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer, Alex Hassell, Katherine Parkinson, Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt, Joanna Lumley and Rupert Everett.

Dame Jilly Cooper, a famous English author and journalist, passed away on October 5, 2025, after suffering a fall at her home in Bisley, Gloucestershire, which caused a fatal head injury.

Mourning her death, Queen Camilla penned an emotional message, stating, “I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night. Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades.”

For those unfamiliar, Queen Camilla and Dame Jilly Cooper were close friends and bonded over their mutual interests and social circles, particularly around literature, animals, and life in the English countryside.

