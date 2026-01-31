Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
In an exciting update, Maya Ali has revealed her preference when it comes to choosing her better half.

Taking to her official Instagram stories on Friday, January 30, the Sunn Mere Dil actress made a major confession about her “type” of men, revealing the kind of guy she would choose for herself.

In the update, Maya re-shared a reel that stated, “When someone asks what’s my type but my type is someone who would never let me sleep with a heavy heart.”

Notably, the 36-year-old Pakistan actress has previously noted that she will not marry due to societal pressure and just to tick a box, but when she finds the right person.

While speaking to Nida Yasir on her Ramzan-special talk show, Shan-e-Suhoor, last year, the Mann Mayal actress shared, “In every namaz, my mother prays that I get married. But it’s so difficult to explain to our elders that you can’t just get married for the sake of it.”

She expressed her firm belief on everything happens on its right time, noting, “When the right person comes into your life at the right time, it’ll be effortless.”

The actress also shared that she wants to marry someone who understands her, her work, and most importantly, must value the woman in his life, admitting that if she finds someone like that, she will have no issues in tying the knot.

“Our society talks a lot about kismet and religion. But no one considers that it’s already written — when and who you marry is written by God. It’ll happen when it’s destined to happen. People started asking me why I’m not settling down. But how does that even make sense? It’ll happen when the time is right,” Maya added.

Opening up about her fairytale like belief, the Pehli Si Muhabbat star shared, “The day I find a good man who respects me and my mother — and of course, I’ll respect him too — I’ll do it. The day violins start playing in my heart, I’ll do it.”

Maya Ali’s most recent onscreen appearance was opposite Wahaj Ali in Sunn Mere Dil.

