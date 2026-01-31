Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Bollywood in mourning Catherine O’Hara’s death

Not only Hollywood, but Bollywood stars are also mourning the heartbreaking death of Catherine O’Hara.
The legendary actress, famous for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, was reported dead on Friday, January 30, at the age of 71.
According to her manager, Catherine O’Hara passed away at her home in Los Angeles after a “brief illness.”
Shortly after her death, fans and celebrities began expressing their sorrow over the tragic news, pouring in solemn tributes to honor the legendary actress’s legacy.
Taking to their Instagram Stories, Bollywood A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Parineeti Chopra, also grieved over the Beetlejuice actress’s death.
Kareena Kapoor:
Sharing a photo of Catherine, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Catherine O’Hara Forever,” along with a couple of red heart emojis.
Parineeti Chopra:
Parineeti Chopra posted a black-and-white photo of Catherine that mentioned her years of birth and death, “1954-2026,” and a clip from Schitt’s Creek on her Instagram stories.
Alia Bhatt:
Student of the Year star Alia Bhatt also mourned the loss by re-posting Catherine’s photo with a broken heart emoji.
Ileana D’Cruz:
Actress Ileana D’Cruz also took to her social media stories, writing, “The inimitable Catherine O’ Hara You will be missed!” in the first, and “This feels like such a personal loss. Heart wrenching,” in the second.
Malaika Arora:
Malaika Arora, in her story, posted a quote of the actress, writing, “Moira Rose” – her characer in beloved TV show Schitt’s Creek.
The quote read, “When you lose someone you love, they never really leave you. They just move into a special place in your heart. – Catherine O’Hara.”
Bipasha Basu:
Bipasha Basu also took to her official Instagram stories to mourn the sorrowful news, re-sharing a clip of Catherine and writing “RIP.”
Who was Catherine O’Hara?
Born on March 4, 1954, Catherine O’Hara was a Canadian-American actress, comedian, and screenwriter, famous for her appearance in 1990’s Home Alone.