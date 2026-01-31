‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance

With her thrilling performance in her new film, Rani Mukerji has made Gauri Khan her fan.
The 55-year-old wife of Shah Rukh Khan took to her official Instagram story on Saturday, January 31, to gush over the National Film Award winner’s “strong performance” in Mardaani 3.
Sharing a poster of the film, the Indian film producer and interior design swooned, “What a strong performance. Rani you were brilliant in #Mardaani3. Such a gripping film… A must watch. All the best to everyone who worked on this film!! #RaniMukerji.”
Gauri Khan’s shout-out comes a day after her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan also hailed his former costar and longtime friend Rani Mukerji’s acting in her action-thriller film.
In his sweet message on X, the King Khan heaped praise on the Hichki actress, describing her as “feisty, strong & compassionate” both on and off screen.
"Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji,” he tweeted.
About Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji:
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s friendship dates back to the 1990s, when they began working together.
The two have starred together in multiple hit films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara, Paheli and Chalte Chalte.
Last year, the duo won their first National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan honored with Best Actor for Jawan, and Rani Mukerji receiving Best Actress for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.