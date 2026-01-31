Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Jawan' actress shared her thoughts on traveling with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone has disclosed plans for the perfect day with husband Ranveer Singh, imagining one filled with “music and dancing.”

While conversing with Hindustan Times, the Jawan actress shared her thoughts on traveling, insisting it’s more about experiences than ticking boxes.

Upon asking about her love for traveling, Padukone stated, “I’d say it’s a mix”.

“But if I had to choose, I definitely lean into soulful experiences the most. I love immersing myself in local cultures, learning about a place’s history, meeting its people, and understanding their way of life,” the Om Shanti Om starlet said.

She continued, “I also value quiet moments, be it watching a sunset with my loved ones on the beach or walking through a museum filled with masterpieces from centuries ago. Travel, for me, is less about the checklist and more about how a place makes you feel.”

Asking about how she would plan a perfect day in Abu Dhabi with Ranveer, Deepika shared, “It would start with a peaceful morning swim at Corniche Beach, followed by a visit to the Louvre since we both love art and architecture.”

“Then lunch… a desert drive at golden hour, and ending the day with a quiet traditional barbecue dinner under the stars. And knowing Ranveer, there would probably be music and dancing somewhere in between,” she quipped.

Padukone said she was struck by how the project went beyond showcasing a destination, capturing the emotional experience of exploring a place with someone you love.

To note, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

