Shah Rukh Khan sends sweet message to Rani Mukerji as ‘Mardaani 3’ hits cinemas

As Mardaani 3 debuts in cinemas today, Shah Rukh Khan sent a special message to his “Rani ‘Mardaani.’”
The Badshah of Bollywood took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, January 30, to cheer for his friend and former costar Rani Mukerji, as she returned to the big screens with her latest film.
In his sweet message, the King Khan heaped praise on the Hichki actress, describing her as “feisty, strong & compassionate” both on and off screen.
"Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji,” he tweeted.
Mardaani 3 plot:
In the first installment, Mardaani tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, while Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system.
According to YRF, Mardaani 3 will feature Rani Mukerji once again “essaying the character of a daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in this dark, deadly and brutal tale.”
Mardaani 3 cast:
The stellar cast of Mardaani 3 includes Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Anil George, Aman Uppal, Priyanka Sharma, Avneet Kaur, and Ashish Warang.
About Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji:
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s friendship dates back to the 1990s, when they began working together.
The two have starred together in multiple hit films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara, Paheli and Chalte Chalte.
Last year, the duo won their first National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan honored with Best Actor for Jawan, and Rani Mukerji receiving Best Actress for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.