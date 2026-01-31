Alia Bhatt opens up about social media struggles after becoming mom to Raha

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Alia Bhatt has opened up about feeling overwhelmed by social media after becoming a mother to daughter Raha.

While conversing with Esquire India, the Alpha star has shared her thoughts on stardom and being more selective about what she posts.

“There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again,” Alia mentioned.

She continued, “I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who’ve supported me from the beginning, and I don’t want to do that.”

“When it comes to really putting out your personal life…now my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult. My photo album is full of Raha. I actually have to work hard to take pictures of myself,” the Student Of The Year star stated.

Alia called motherhood "a massive change", which changes a person's body and mindset.

To note, on her relationship front, Alia was in a long-term relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor before the two tied the knot in April 2022.

They welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

