Sarah Ferguson plans escape amid fears of fresh scrutiny over Epstein files

Amid the fears of renewed scrutiny over her links to Epstein, Sarah Ferguson has made a major plan to escape.
Hours after the U.S. Justice Department release that latest batch of explosive Epstein files on Friday, January 30, GB News reported that the former Duchess of York has been planning to move abroad, seemingly in a bid to avoid fresh troubles.
According to the outlet, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is set to move abroad as she plans her next steps following evicting the Royal Lodge by Easter 2026.
Notably, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife has been living with him at the Royal Lodge for years despite their divorce.
The former couple was ordered to vacate the lavish royal residence last year after King Charles stripped the ex-Duke of York of his royal titles, ultimately leading to Sarah’s title loss.
Speaking about Sarah Ferguson’s relocation plans, her spokesman shared, “She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made.”
For those unfamiliar, Sarah was embroiled in explosive controversies a few months back and faced intense media and public scrutiny after her decade-old email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced, in which she called the late paedophile her “supreme friend.”
The scandal resulted in the child book author losing her patronages and titles.