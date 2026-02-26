Vijay Deverakonda pens heart-melting note to Rashmika Mandanna after tying knot

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially tied the knot!
Shortly after the lovebirds got united in a wedlock in a dreamy traditional Hindu ceremony at ITC Momentos, Udaipur, on Thursday, February 26, the 36-year-old Indian actor took to his Instagram to drop a swoon-worthy post.
As he finally began his happily ever after with the Pushpa actress, Vijay melted hearts with a loving message to his newlywed bride.
"One day, I missed her," the Arjun Reddy actor began.
He continued, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me."
The Dear Comrade star added, Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was."
Concluding his message, Vijay lovingly wrote, "So, I made my best friend... my wife. 26.02.2026."
The heartfelt post has garnered 3.3 million likes and thousands of heartfelt comments from both celebrities and fans in just an hour after being posted.
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda relationship:
Love sparked between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda while working together on their 2018 film Geetha Govindham and 2019’s Dear Comrade.
The pair got engaged in October 2025.