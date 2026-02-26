News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

'Hera Pheri 3' not releasing this year? Priyadarshan shares details

Indian film director Priyadarshan has addressed the 'Hera Pheri 3' delay and tension with Paresh Rawal

  • By Hania Jamil
Hera Pheri 3 not releasing this year? Priyadarshan shares details
'Hera Pheri 3' not releasing this year? Priyadarshan shares details

Hera Pheri 3's future remains in doubt amid legal troubles and copyright disputes.

The third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise has been entangled in a web of issues, including ownership claims and music rights issues, leading to the production delay.

Speaking to The Times of India, director Priyadarshan confirmed that the project is not ready to kick off its filming.

"There are a lot of complications around that. Even when part three was announced, certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music," he noted.

Priyadarshan added, "Even Bhushan (Kumar) published a public notice stating that the music of part three belongs to his label. So there are many complications that need to be sorted out. Only then can we think about part three."

When asked if the film would go on floors this year, he simply said, "Definitely not this year."

The latest trouble to Hera Pheri 3 emerged after producer GP Vijayakumar approached the Madras High Court, claiming that his Chennai-based banner Seven Arts International Limited holds the copyright to the franchise, not producer Firoz Nadiadwala. 

Moreover, the company highlighted that it had earlier purchased the rights to the original Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking and its Hindi remake Hera Pheri, forming the legal basis of its claim over the third instalment, Hera Pheri 3.

Beyond the legal complications, the film had earlier made headlines after actor Paresh Rawal briefly exited the project.

Addressing their current relationship, Priyadarshan clarified that there is no tension, adding, "We have nothing against each other. I've been working with him for a long time. In the film industry, if you share a good relationship with someone, it endures. I've also seen people fall out and then work together again. I don't think there are permanent enemies in politics or cinema."

Vijay Deverakonda pens heart-melting note to Rashmika Mandanna after tying knot
Vijay Deverakonda pens heart-melting note to Rashmika Mandanna after tying knot
Faryal Gohar and Jamal Shah reveals reason behind divorce after decades
Faryal Gohar and Jamal Shah reveals reason behind divorce after decades
Ileana D'Cruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’
Ileana D'Cruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’
Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan
Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside
Kartik Aaryan mindblown by Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer: 'pure fire'
Kartik Aaryan mindblown by Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer: 'pure fire'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffers heart attack? Here’s what we know
Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffers heart attack? Here’s what we know
Bushra Ansari reacts to Ali Gul Pir's hilarious take on her husband
Bushra Ansari reacts to Ali Gul Pir's hilarious take on her husband
Hema Malini reacts emotionally to late husband Dharmendra's BAFTA recognition
Hema Malini reacts emotionally to late husband Dharmendra's BAFTA recognition
Arjun Kapoor speaks blunt truth weeks after emotional life confession
Arjun Kapoor speaks blunt truth weeks after emotional life confession

Popular News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release

Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
3 hours ago
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?

Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
2 hours ago