Ileana D'Cruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’

Ileana D'Cruz strongly lashed out at the unrealistic global beauty standards after Rihanna was trolled online for not “bouncing back” to her old weight she had before pregnancy.
The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram Story and shared two different posts surrounding the Diamonds hitmaker's weight gain.
In the first story, she shares an article that read, “Rihanna Refuses To Hide Her Post-Baby Body And It's Making People Furious”
D'Cruz described the post as, “This. Makes me so mad.”
In another story, the Barfi actress reacted to the viral discussions, labelling that the criticism as “bloody infuriating”.
The The Big Bull star also called out the absurd expectations placed on new mothers. In her caption, D'Cruz penned, "She's a powerful woman!"
The actress, who married to Michael Dolan and shares two children, went on to say, "She made a whole baby and birthed that baby and is feeding and keeping that baby alive and healthy, yet the question is 'hmm why hasn't she bounced back yet?"
In the end, she angrily expressed, “Bloody infuriating unrealistic expectations.”
On professional front, Ileana D'Cruz, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu romantic movie Devadasu, was last seen in 2024’s romantic comedy-drama movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar.