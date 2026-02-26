News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Ileana D'Cruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in 2024’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Ileana DCruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’
Ileana D'Cruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’

Ileana D'Cruz strongly lashed out at the unrealistic global beauty standards after Rihanna was trolled online for not “bouncing back” to her old weight she had before pregnancy.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram Story and shared two different posts surrounding the Diamonds hitmaker's weight gain.

In the first story, she shares an article that read, “Rihanna Refuses To Hide Her Post-Baby Body And It's Making People Furious”

D'Cruz described the post as, “This. Makes me so mad.”

In another story, the Barfi actress reacted to the viral discussions, labelling that the criticism as “bloody infuriating”.

The The Big Bull star also called out the absurd expectations placed on new mothers. In her caption, D'Cruz penned, "She's a powerful woman!"

The actress, who married to Michael Dolan and shares two children, went on to say, "She made a whole baby and birthed that baby and is feeding and keeping that baby alive and healthy, yet the question is 'hmm why hasn't she bounced back yet?"

In the end, she angrily expressed, “Bloody infuriating unrealistic expectations.”

On professional front, Ileana D'Cruz, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu romantic movie Devadasu, was last seen in 2024’s romantic comedy-drama movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan
Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside
Kartik Aaryan mindblown by Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer: 'pure fire'
Kartik Aaryan mindblown by Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer: 'pure fire'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffers heart attack? Here’s what we know
Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffers heart attack? Here’s what we know
Bushra Ansari reacts to Ali Gul Pir's hilarious take on her husband
Bushra Ansari reacts to Ali Gul Pir's hilarious take on her husband
Hema Malini reacts emotionally to late husband Dharmendra's BAFTA recognition
Hema Malini reacts emotionally to late husband Dharmendra's BAFTA recognition
Arjun Kapoor speaks blunt truth weeks after emotional life confession
Arjun Kapoor speaks blunt truth weeks after emotional life confession
Katrina Kaif wows fans with her glow in first outing after son Vihaan’s birth
Katrina Kaif wows fans with her glow in first outing after son Vihaan’s birth
Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks
Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks
Arijit Singh sets the record straight about retirement plan in new statement
Arijit Singh sets the record straight about retirement plan in new statement

Popular News

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
28 minutes ago
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost

Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
4 hours ago
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
5 hours ago