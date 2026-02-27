Parineeti Chopra issues surprising update amid 'Hasee Toh Phasee' re-release 

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, are embracing parenthood!
The couple, who announced the birth of their first child, Neer, on October 19, 2025, has issued a heartfelt update with a heartfelt message for their little bundle of joy.
On Friday, February 27, Parineeti turned to her official Instagram account to reveal a luxurious yet adorable nursery for the little one.
"Our little sanctuary for Neer, as first-time parents, we wanted our nursery to feel calm and meditative from the moment you walked in. Soft sunlight, cool breeze, gentle tones, and a quiet, classic aesthetic that feels true to both of us," the Ishaqzaade actress stated in the caption.
The proud mum continued her excitement as she wanted to make her "postpartum" era with warmth, energy that heals, and by creating a space where she can spend most of her time with her tiny family.
"Calm bhajans playing in the background, soft breeze from the window enveloping us - our idea of love. (with a view to die for!)" Chopra concluded.
In addition to the expensive sanctuary for her son Neer, Priyanka Chopra's cousin also launched a personalized storybook for her son Neer that beautifully narrates her love story with husband Raghav Chadha.
This heartfelt move came amidst a media report claiming that the actress’s superhit movie, Hasee Toh Phasee, is making a return to Bollywood after twelve years.
Sidharth Malhotra's starring movie will be released in theatres on March 6, 2026.