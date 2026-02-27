News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Parineeti Chopra issues surprising update amid 'Hasee Toh Phasee' re-release

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starring superhit movie 'Hasee Toh Phasee' will return to big screen next week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Parineeti Chopra issues surprising update amid Hasee Toh Phasee re-release
Parineeti Chopra issues surprising update amid 'Hasee Toh Phasee' re-release 

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, are embracing parenthood!

The couple, who announced the birth of their first child, Neer, on October 19, 2025, has issued a heartfelt update with a heartfelt message for their little bundle of joy.

On Friday, February 27, Parineeti turned to her official Instagram account to reveal a luxurious yet adorable nursery for the little one.

"Our little sanctuary for Neer, as first-time parents, we wanted our nursery to feel calm and meditative from the moment you walked in. Soft sunlight, cool breeze, gentle tones, and a quiet, classic aesthetic that feels true to both of us," the Ishaqzaade actress stated in the caption.

The proud mum continued her excitement as she wanted to make her "postpartum" era with warmth, energy that heals, and by creating a space where she can spend most of her time with her tiny family. 

"Calm bhajans playing in the background, soft breeze from the window enveloping us - our idea of love. (with a view to die for!)" Chopra concluded.

In addition to the expensive sanctuary for her son Neer, Priyanka Chopra's cousin also launched a personalized storybook for her son Neer that beautifully narrates her love story with husband Raghav Chadha.

This heartfelt move came amidst a media report claiming that the actress’s superhit movie, Hasee Toh Phasee, is making a return to Bollywood after twelve years.

Sidharth Malhotra's starring movie will be released in theatres on March 6, 2026. 

Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
Sanam Saeed pens emotional note to her ‘Kafeel’ character Zeba: ‘You're free now’
Sanam Saeed pens emotional note to her ‘Kafeel’ character Zeba: ‘You're free now’
'Hasee Toh Phasee' returns to big screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra
'Hasee Toh Phasee' returns to big screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra
Kriti Sanon, other celebs extend wishes to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna
Kriti Sanon, other celebs extend wishes to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda pens heart-melting note to Rashmika Mandanna after tying knot
Vijay Deverakonda pens heart-melting note to Rashmika Mandanna after tying knot
Faryal Gohar and Jamal Shah reveals reason behind divorce after decades
Faryal Gohar and Jamal Shah reveals reason behind divorce after decades
'Hera Pheri 3' not releasing this year? Priyadarshan shares details
'Hera Pheri 3' not releasing this year? Priyadarshan shares details
Ileana D'Cruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’
Ileana D'Cruz supports Rihanna as she lashes out at unrealistic beauty standards: ‘Makes me so mad’
Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan
Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside

Popular News

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

7 minutes ago
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip
52 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
an hour ago