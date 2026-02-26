News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Faryal Gohar and Jamal Shah reveals reason behind divorce after decades

The 'Chand Grehan' star explained that her ex-husband valued his freedom and could not be confined by marriage

Veteran Pakistani actors Faryal Gohar and Jamal Shah, once the IT couple of Pakistani showbiz industry, got candid about their divorce after over three decades.

On February 25, the former pair appeared on an episode of Shan-e-Suhoor, and publicly opened up about the circumstances that led to their divorce in 1992.

While conversing with Nida Yasir, the 66-year-old explained that her ex-husband valued his freedom and could not be confined by marriage.

Jamal Shah also publicly admitted that he was “not marriage material.”

Despite their split, they both continue to respect each other's boundaries by showing respect toward each other, with no intentional estrangement.

Following their separation, the Chand Grehan star moved abroad in 1995; however, she remained in contact with him and his mother even after all these years and split.

Faryal and Jamal recounted the final turning point in their relationship. Jamal was trying to launch an art institute in Islamabad with another woman, despite Faryal’s advice to avoid it.

Some other people, including the woman’s aunty cautioned Jamal to avoid this move, but Jamal proceeded, and the project ultimately failed.

These sorts of issues contributed to their ongoing marital issues dating back to 1987, leading to separation.

The couple highlighted that their divorce was a mutual decision, emphasising their continued respect and strong connections with each other’s families.

Their story highlights a mature understanding of love, freedom, and drawing boundaries even after the relationship ends.

