  • By Javeria Ahmed
'Hasee Toh Phasee' returns to big screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra

PVR INOX is re-releasing the romantic comedy 'Hasee Toh Phasee' in partnership with Dharma Productions

Hasee Toh Phasee, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, is set to return to theatres with a special re-release on March 6, 2026.

As per Bollywood Hungama, PVR INOX is re-releasing the romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee in partnership with Dharma Productions in the beginning of next month.

Talking about the re-release, the producer of the film, Karan Johar, said, "Hasee Toh Phasee has a very special and warm place in my heart. It wasn’t a conventional love story; it was awkward, unpredictable, and beautifully flawed, much like love itself.”

He went on to say, “A love story of misfits, as I fondly call it, the film celebrates the idea that you don’t fall in love with perfection; you fall in love with chaos, with individuality, with someone who turns your world delightfully upside down. Watching audiences rediscover that magic in cinemas again is exciting, and I am looking forward to its re-release at PVR INOX Limited.”

Director Vinil Matthew said Hasee Toh Phasee was always about two imperfect yet sincere people, exploring family, self-worth, and urban loneliness, and he’s grateful audiences still connect with it; the PVR INOX re-release lets fans rediscover its humour and emotion on the big screen.

Hasee Toh Phasee, directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Karan Johar, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, first premiered in theatres on February 7, 2014.

