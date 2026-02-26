Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan

Nauman Ijaz recently shared a thoughtful message on a true test of Ramzan.
The Parwarish actor took to Instagram on Thursday, February 26, and shared a thoughtful message in which he shared, "The true test of Ramzan n is not the stomach... It's the tounge & the mind."
The 61-year-old actor, went on to add, “So agar aap ne Ramzaan maen nafs kou thuri si bhe shikast day di tou samjhaen aap kou woh inaam mil gaya jis kay liye farishtay dua kartay haen.”
According to the Sang-e-Mah star, so if one gives even a little hardship in Ramzan, understand that he has earned that reward for which the angels pray.
In the end, Ijaz penned, “Bless you all.”
On the professional front, the Mrs. & Mr. Shameem actor is currently starring in drama serial SharPasand, which air on ARY Digital.
The ARY Digital drama serial also features Hira Mani, Hareem Farooq, and Affan Waheed.
Directed by Aehsun Talish, the show airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Nauman Ijaz starrer storyline focuses on a couple whose lives are disrupted by the actions of his character.