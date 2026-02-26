News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan

The 'Parwarish' actor finally talks about Ramzan’s hidden strength

  • By Salima Bhutto
Nauman Ijaz shares thoughtful message on true test of Ramzan

Nauman Ijaz recently shared a thoughtful message on a true test of Ramzan.

The Parwarish actor took to Instagram on Thursday, February 26, and shared a thoughtful message in which he shared, "The true test of Ramzan n is not the stomach... It's the tounge & the mind."

The 61-year-old actor, went on to add, “So agar aap ne Ramzaan maen nafs kou thuri si bhe shikast day di tou samjhaen aap kou woh inaam mil gaya jis kay liye farishtay dua kartay haen.”

The Parwarish actor finally talks about Ramzan’s hidden strength
The 'Parwarish' actor finally talks about Ramzan’s hidden strength

According to the Sang-e-Mah star, so if one gives even a little hardship in Ramzan, understand that he has earned that reward for which the angels pray.

In the end, Ijaz penned, “Bless you all.”

On the professional front, the Mrs. & Mr. Shameem actor is currently starring in drama serial SharPasand, which air on ARY Digital.

The ARY Digital drama serial also features Hira Mani, Hareem Farooq, and Affan Waheed.

Directed by Aehsun Talish, the show airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Nauman Ijaz starrer storyline focuses on a couple whose lives are disrupted by the actions of his character.

R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside
Kartik Aaryan mindblown by Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer: 'pure fire'
Kartik Aaryan mindblown by Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer: 'pure fire'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffers heart attack? Here’s what we know
Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffers heart attack? Here’s what we know
Bushra Ansari reacts to Ali Gul Pir's hilarious take on her husband
Bushra Ansari reacts to Ali Gul Pir's hilarious take on her husband
Hema Malini reacts emotionally to late husband Dharmendra's BAFTA recognition
Hema Malini reacts emotionally to late husband Dharmendra's BAFTA recognition
Arjun Kapoor speaks blunt truth weeks after emotional life confession
Arjun Kapoor speaks blunt truth weeks after emotional life confession
Katrina Kaif wows fans with her glow in first outing after son Vihaan’s birth
Katrina Kaif wows fans with her glow in first outing after son Vihaan’s birth
Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks
Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks
Arijit Singh sets the record straight about retirement plan in new statement
Arijit Singh sets the record straight about retirement plan in new statement
Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists
Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists

Popular News

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
an hour ago
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest

King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest
2 hours ago
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release

R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
3 hours ago