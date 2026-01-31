Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files

Kensington Palace shares new update after disgraced Andrew's new blow

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epsteins files
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files   

Kate Middleton has shared first post after disgraced Andrew was pictured with a late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein's bombshell files.   

On Saturday, January 31st, the joint Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales shared a delightful video clip of the future Queen, who recently paid a visit to The Arc in Winchester, to witness the latest art made by the some of the great minds of the United Kingdom. 

"My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester. It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible," the mom of three stated in the caption.

She continued describing her passion for nature, as she explained, "The Beauty of the Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft. C."

Catherine, who announced in March 2024 that she was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, has passionate about the nature as she has been releasing mini series regarding the Mother Nature, over the years.

This video message of Kate Middleton came after the disgraced British Royal Family member was pictured in new Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

According to the new evidence issued by the Justice Department, which was asked by the higher authorities to investigate the late human trafficker’s case in November last year, Andrew had once invited the late financier to the Buckingham Palace for dinner.

This update might sparked fury among Prince William and his father, King Charles III, who removed Andrew’s remaining titles publicly in October last year.

As of now, neither Kensington Palace nor the monarch has officially responded to these new claims by the Justice Department. 

