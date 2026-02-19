News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Royal

King Charles steps out in style at LFW 2026 just hours after Andrew’s arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrests on his 66th birthday over suspicion of public office misconduct

  • By Bushra Saleem
King Charles makes surprise appearance at LFW 2026 after breaking silence on Andrews arrest
King Charles makes surprise appearance at LFW 2026 after breaking silence on Andrew's arrest

King Charles has made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week hours after arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch was pictured hosting the ambassador of El Salvador, Francisco Lima Mena, at St James's Palace on Thursday afternoon.

His Majesty also greeted the ambassador of Spain, Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, as well as the High Commissioner for Kenya Maurice Makoloo.

Charles public duties then continued, making an appearance at London Fashion Week, where dozens of bystanders crowded outside the event's HQ as the King’s car stopped shortly after 2pm.

