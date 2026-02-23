News
Kriti Sanon's London outing with Kabir Bahia sets off marriage speculation

The 'Do Patti' star to tie the knot with her beau, Kabir Bahia, in 2026?

Days after Nurpur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s headline-grabbing wedding functions, Kriti Sanon might take her relationship with beau, Kabir Bahia, to the next level with marriage plans. 

The Heropanti actress and her current love interest were spotted in London on Sunday, February 23, as they walked hand-in-hand.

During the outing, Kriti looked stunning as she kept her profile low-key by wearing a brown top paired with a matching puffer jacket and denim jeans.

Meanwhile, Kabir was wearing a navy-blue hoodie and matching trousers.

In the viral footage, the two, who began dating in early 2024, are seen strolling through the city streets, engaged in conversation.

As the new footage of the pair gained popularity on social media, several fans claimed that the two have already begun preparing for their upcoming marriage.

So far, neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, but their frequent appearances together and shared photos on Instagram continue to spark interest among fans and media alike. 

Despite the ongoing buzz, neither Kriti nor Kabir has confirmed their relationship or these wedding preparations.  

