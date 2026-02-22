Salman Khan's 'Veer' co-star Zareen Khan makes emotional plea in new post  

Zareen Khan is issuing an emotional plea regarding her mother's health scar.
The popular Indian actress, who once shared screen with Bollywood's superstar, Salman Khan, took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, February 22, to release the concerning message.
In the black slide, Zareen penned, "Mom’s hospitalised again ... Please keep her in your prayers!"
For those unaware, this is not the first time the 1921 alum’s mother has been admitted to the hospital; in fact, she was also urged by her fans in October last year to pray for her mother's speedy recovery.
"Mom was admitted to the hospital. Please keep her in your prayers," she wrote at the time while keeping the reason undisclosed.
This update came amidst Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan’s health scare, who was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an emergency since last week.
Yesterday, the media reported spotting Bollywood's King Khan and the Kick actor's beloved pal, Shah Rukh Khan, visiting the hospital to support the family during their difficult time.
Salim Khan was admitted on February 17 and is recovering well, according to the insiders.
To note, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the 2010 period film, Veer.
She also appeared in his action-comedy film, Reddy's special song Character Dheela, which premiered in 2011.