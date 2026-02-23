News
Alia Bhatt pays heartfelt nod to daughter Raha Kapoor at first BAFTA appearance

The 'Raazi' starlet made her first appearance at the BAFTA Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall

Alia Bhatt described her daughter, Raha Kapoor, as her “true source of inspiration” while making her first appearance at the BAFTA Awards.

While conversing on the red carpet event of 79th British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, the Raazi starlet expressed her love for Raha, whom she shares with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia said, “I think, I say this all the time, I came out of my mother’s womb on ‘action’. I feel most myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera, to me, it’s a blessing. I feel so grateful that I love so deeply, I love my job so deeply.”

She went on to say, “But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter (Raha). And looking at her just bloom… she’s three now, dancing, to my songs sometimes. I’m like, okay, that’s life.”

For the event, Alia served looks in a silver sequinned gown and a cream coloured fur stole.

Notably, she was invited as a presenter, joining an elite lineup of stars including Cillian Murphy and Kate Hudson.

Alia Bhatt presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

