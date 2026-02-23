News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Aamir Khan makes special plea to Arijit Singh over playback retirement decision

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor wins hearts as he echoes the sentiments of millions of Arijit Singh’s fans over his playback retirement plan

  • By Sidra Khan
Aamir Khan makes special plea to Arijit Singh over playback retirement decision
Aamir Khan makes special plea to Arijit Singh over playback retirement decision

While Arijit Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing made music lovers emotional, the situation was no different for the Hindi cinema’s big names, including Aamir Khan.

Last month, the Tum Hi Ho hitmaker left everyone shocked with his unexpected retirement announcement from playback singing, causing a flood of emotional reactions online.

Among those saddened by the 38-year-old singer’s announcement was Indian star Aamir Khan, who shortly after Arijit’s announcement, tried convincing him to rethink his decision.

The 3 Idiots star even visited the Kalank crooner in his hometown, Murshidabad, to record the title song of his son, Junaid Khan’s, upcoming movie, Ek Din.

In a BTS clip circulating online that has won hearts of the social media users, Aamir Khan can be seen making a special plea to Arijit Singh, requesting him not to quit playback singing.

"you are not taking on any project? For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to Singh for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai? (Don't do this, man, what will happen to us?),” the PK actor urged.

The clip also offered fans peeks into the heartwarming bond between Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh, including the actor spending time at the Raabta singer’s home, flying kites together, playing chess, and enjoying fun jam sessions.

The singer also gave Aamir a scooty ride and was seen serving him food in the video.

'Toxic' star Yash introduces mystery character ahead of film's release
'Toxic' star Yash introduces mystery character ahead of film's release
Alia Bhatt pays heartfelt nod to daughter Raha Kapoor at first BAFTA appearance
Alia Bhatt pays heartfelt nod to daughter Raha Kapoor at first BAFTA appearance
Kriti Sanon's London outing with Kabir Bahia sets off marriage speculation
Kriti Sanon's London outing with Kabir Bahia sets off marriage speculation
Ushna Shah continues to raise voice on animal rights in emotional statement
Ushna Shah continues to raise voice on animal rights in emotional statement
Gohar Rasheed gets candid on his marriage dynamics with Kubra Khan
Gohar Rasheed gets candid on his marriage dynamics with Kubra Khan
Farhan Akhtar scores major success as ‘Boong’ triumphs at BAFTA 2026
Farhan Akhtar scores major success as ‘Boong’ triumphs at BAFTA 2026
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt’s unusual moment caught on camera
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt’s unusual moment caught on camera
Rashmika Mandanna warms hearts by announcing wedding to Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna warms hearts by announcing wedding to Vijay Deverakonda
Salman Khan's 'Veer' co-star Zareen Khan makes emotional plea in new post
Salman Khan's 'Veer' co-star Zareen Khan makes emotional plea in new post
Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession
Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urgently seeks blood donor
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urgently seeks blood donor
‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’ face off at box office explained
‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’ face off at box office explained

Popular News

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team
3 hours ago
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre

Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
5 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio gets sweet show of support after huge BAFTA snub

Leonardo DiCaprio gets sweet show of support after huge BAFTA snub

6 hours ago