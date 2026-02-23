Aamir Khan makes special plea to Arijit Singh over playback retirement decision

While Arijit Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing made music lovers emotional, the situation was no different for the Hindi cinema’s big names, including Aamir Khan.
Last month, the Tum Hi Ho hitmaker left everyone shocked with his unexpected retirement announcement from playback singing, causing a flood of emotional reactions online.
Among those saddened by the 38-year-old singer’s announcement was Indian star Aamir Khan, who shortly after Arijit’s announcement, tried convincing him to rethink his decision.
The 3 Idiots star even visited the Kalank crooner in his hometown, Murshidabad, to record the title song of his son, Junaid Khan’s, upcoming movie, Ek Din.
In a BTS clip circulating online that has won hearts of the social media users, Aamir Khan can be seen making a special plea to Arijit Singh, requesting him not to quit playback singing.
"you are not taking on any project? For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to Singh for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai? (Don't do this, man, what will happen to us?),” the PK actor urged.
The clip also offered fans peeks into the heartwarming bond between Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh, including the actor spending time at the Raabta singer’s home, flying kites together, playing chess, and enjoying fun jam sessions.
The singer also gave Aamir a scooty ride and was seen serving him food in the video.