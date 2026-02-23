Gohar Rasheed gets candid on his marriage dynamics with Kubra Khan

Gohar Rasheed has opened up about his marriage with Kubra Khan, candidly reflecting on how life and relationships change after tying the knot.
Speaking on Green Entertainment’s Ramzan transmission Mehfil-e-Ramzan, hosted by Rabia Anam and Danish Taimoor, the Mann Mayal star reflected on his life after marriage with the Sinf-e-Aahan actress.
Sharing his thoughts on women changing after marriage, Rasheed said, “Yes, we were close friends, we knew each other well, but in all honesty, people do change after marriage. Personalities become different; there is a stark difference in the person, and sometimes you feel like it’s a new person you started life with.”
He mentioned, “We are the same, but you discover new things about each other daily, and this is the beauty of Nikah,”
The Noor Jahan star also shared her opinion, “We had some initial fights about this, where he complained that I had turned into a ‘typical wife,’ to which I said, ‘Yes, because I am your wife.’”
Notably, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed got married last year, in February 2025, in Makkah in a destination wedding.
Her dreamy wedding ceremony was attended by all their close family members and friends, including their parents and siblings.
Their wedding was marked by a series of events including a star-studded dholki, a beach party, and a vibrant Shendi ceremony in Pakistan.