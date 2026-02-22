News
Rashmika Mandanna warms hearts by announcing wedding to Vijay Deverakonda

Wedding bells are soon going to ring for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

On Sunday, February 22, the Animal actress took to her official Instagram story to share a heart-melting message for fans as she announced her wedding to the Arjun Reddy star.

“Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves- you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH,’” began the Pushpa actress.

She continued, “So today with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it –‘The Wedding of VIROSH’.”

“Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love,” concluded the 29-year-old Indian actress.

Shortly after the announcement caught attention, fans began expressing excitement for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming nuptials and sent their love to the soon-to-be-married couple.

Love sparked between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda while working together on their 2018 film Geetha Govindham and 2019’s Dear Comrade.

The pair got engaged in October 2025.

