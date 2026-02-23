Farhan Akhtar scores major success as ‘Boong’ triumphs at BAFTA 2026

Farhan Akhtar has added another feather in his cap after his-backed film Boong received a major triumph at BAFTA 2026.
At the 79th British Academy Film Awards, the Manipuri-language film Boong won the Best Children’s & Family Film honor, earning the win over international nominees including Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2.
The movie was directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong is set in Manipur against the backdrop of social and political unrest.
The title translates to “little boy” in Manipuri based on the story of a young boy, Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who feels that restoring his family will bring happiness to his mother, Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam.
He was determined to find his missing father which led him to embark on a journey with his best friend Raju, played by Angom Sanamatum.
The win is considered as a significant milestone for Indian cinema because the storytelling traditions from Northeastern India.earned earned acclaim internationally.
After the historic nod, Akhtar reflected on the decision to back the film, and his two-decade-old association with director Lakshmipriya Devi.
He said, “Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for about 20 years. This film is set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films. It was nice to support that as well, and it's a very heartwarming story. So, it just felt right.”
The film made its debut at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later premiered at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.