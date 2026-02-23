BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt’s unusual moment caught on camera

News
  By Salima Bhutto
Alia Bhatt is one of the presenters at BAFTA Awards 2026

Alia Bhatt recently stole the limelight at BAFTA 2026 by presenting the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

According to NDTV, the 32-year-old actress, who represented India at the 79th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, February 22, began her speech in Hindi.

The Love & War actress then greeted the audience with a "Namaskar", a Hindi tradition.

Bhatt said, "Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai. Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language."

The actress, who will soon star in Alpha, continued, "Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently."

She then announced the winner of the category in english which eventually went to the Norwegian movie, Sentimental Value.

For the star-studded night, For her maiden BAFTA night, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress donned a custom silver gown by Gucci which she carried with a white stole.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is not the only Bollywood celebrity to have represented India at the BAFTA Awards; actresses like Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have also represented their country in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

