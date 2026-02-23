News
Ushna Shah continues to raise voice on animal rights in emotional statement

Looks like Ushna Shah is not shying away to speak her mind specially when it comes to animal rights.

Almost a week after penning a detailed open letter to Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Shah is back again with yet another emotional message.

The 36-year-old actress posted a picture of a dog being dragged on road after being tied to a moving van.

The picture quote read, “Just because they can't speak, should we hurt them?”

The Habs actress also wrote in her caption, saying, “I can't get his face out of my mind.”

Her latest move comes four days after she strongly worded letter addressed directly to the chief minister on her Instagram account.

On Thursday, February 19, the Balaa star highlighted via lengthy statement, "I recently saw a video of a dog tied to a vehicle and dragged helplessly along a main road in Punjab.

She also shared some of the key steps that can be taken to address to enforce animal cruelty laws with consequences, and banning the keeping of wild animals as pets.

On the professional front, Ushna Shah last starred in drama serial Aye Ishq e Junoon, alongside Sheheryar Munawar.

