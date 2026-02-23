'Toxic' star Yash introduces mystery character ahead of film's release 

Kiara Advani's co-star, Yash, has dropped a new plot twist in his upcoming film, Toxic.
The K.G.F. Chapter 1 & 2 actor turned to his Instagram account on Monday, February 23, to share the new poster of the film, introducing the new character from the new adventure-action film.
“Introducing Sudev Nair as KARMADI in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026 #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOnMarch19th,” Yash stated in the caption.
As the new role of the film was officially introduced, the excitement level among the fans reached new heights, with one noting, "These posts make me excited every day!!!!!"
"Welcome, Karmadi," another said.
While a third commented, "Yash Is Biggest Superstar In Kannada Cinema."
This update came shortly after Yash dropped the exciting final trailer of the movie last week.
On Friday, February 20, the 40-year-old Indian actor turned to his Instagram account to release the detailed teaser of his new movie days after the synopsis controversy.
To note, Toxic will premiere in five languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, on March 19, 2026.
The film also star Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria in the leading roles.