Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director

Salman Khan has been backed by a court after filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap was ordered not to make any derogatory comments against the superstar.
On Friday, January 30, the court noted that one cannot use abusive and threatening language towards an individual under the pretext of freedom of speech.
As per the PTI, Judge P G Bhosale granted a temporary, emergency order against filmmaker Abhinav and two others during the hearing of the defamation lawsuit filed by Salman.
The Tere Naam actor took legal action after the filmmaker gave interviews and spoke against him on podcasts between September and December 2025.
As per the defamation suit, the Dabangg filmmaker had made "scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory" remarks against the actor and his family.
Some of the statements highlighted in the complaint include Kashyap's alleged reference to the Khan family as "convicted criminals" and "jihadi ecosystem" members.
It also cited instances where the director used offensive language to describe Salman's appearance, age, and personal life, and allegedly compared him to notorious criminals.
The court has temporarily restrained Abhinav and others from making or uploading videos, posting, reposting, giving interviews, and publishing any further defamatory content.
For the unversed, Abhinav, who worked with Salman in Dabangg, has claimed multiple times that the superstar sidelined him from the film after work was done.
The movie was released in September 2010 and went on to become a blockbuster, and the second part of the franchise was directed by Arbaaz Khan.