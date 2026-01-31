Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director

The Bollywood superstar filed an INR 9 crore defamatory lawsuit against filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap

  • By Hania Jamil
Salman Khan scores big legal win against Dabangg director
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director

Salman Khan has been backed by a court after filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap was ordered not to make any derogatory comments against the superstar.

On Friday, January 30, the court noted that one cannot use abusive and threatening language towards an individual under the pretext of freedom of speech.

As per the PTI, Judge P G Bhosale granted a temporary, emergency order against filmmaker Abhinav and two others during the hearing of the defamation lawsuit filed by Salman.

The Tere Naam actor took legal action after the filmmaker gave interviews and spoke against him on podcasts between September and December 2025.

As per the defamation suit, the Dabangg filmmaker had made "scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory" remarks against the actor and his family.

Some of the statements highlighted in the complaint include Kashyap's alleged reference to the Khan family as "convicted criminals" and "jihadi ecosystem" members.

It also cited instances where the director used offensive language to describe Salman's appearance, age, and personal life, and allegedly compared him to notorious criminals.

The court has temporarily restrained Abhinav and others from making or uploading videos, posting, reposting, giving interviews, and publishing any further defamatory content.

For the unversed, Abhinav, who worked with Salman in Dabangg, has claimed multiple times that the superstar sidelined him from the film after work was done.

The movie was released in September 2010 and went on to become a blockbuster, and the second part of the franchise was directed by Arbaaz Khan.

Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Bollywood in mourning Catherine O’Hara’s death
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Bollywood in mourning Catherine O’Hara’s death
Alia Bhatt opens up about social media struggles after becoming mom to Raha
Alia Bhatt opens up about social media struggles after becoming mom to Raha
Shah Rukh Khan sends sweet message to Rani Mukerji as ‘Mardaani 3’ hits cinemas
Shah Rukh Khan sends sweet message to Rani Mukerji as ‘Mardaani 3’ hits cinemas
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

Popular News

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

5 hours ago
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
an hour ago
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
2 hours ago