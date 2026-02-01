Brooklyn Beckham gets compared to David’s dogs after his explosive claims

Amid the ongoing family drama surrounding the Beckhams, a shocking comparison has caught attention.
On Sunday, January 1, David Beckham took to his official Instagram account to give fans a peek into his personal life, sharing a photo with his pet dogs at a scenic place alongside a river.
“Misty Sunday morning with these 2. @victoriabeckham hope your enjoying your hot chocolate an lie in,” he captioned.
The snap features the 50-year-old former English footballer bundled up in warm clothing, including a button-up jacket, paired with a stylish hat, as he stepped out with his fur babies for what appears to be morning walk.
While the post generally received positive and heartfelt comments from fans, one particular comment featured a shocking comparison between David’s pet dogs and his children – seemingly targeting his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who recently made scathing claims against his parents amid the family rift.
In the comment, a fan compared, “The most loyal of children, your furkids.”
“They will never let you down, David,” another added.
The cryptic jabs came after Brooklyn recently took to his social media account and posted a series of stories, making explosive claims against his parents, David and Victoria.
He accused them of always prioritizing fame over anything else, and slammed the Spice Girls star of “hijacking” his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, during their wedding.