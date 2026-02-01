Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kylie Jenner's kids as she hosts birthday bash 

Kris Jenner has paid heartfelt tribute to her beloved grandkids after Kylie Jenner hosted a lavish birthday bash with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.
On Sunday, February 1st, the 70-year-old American television star penned a sweet birthday note for her youngest daughter’s two children, Stormi and Aire.
"Happy birthday to my precious Stormi and Aire! You are both loved beyond measure, and you make our world brighter every single day. Happy birthday, my angels! Lovey xo," Kris stated lovingly in the caption.
These sweet birthday wishes from grandma came shortly after several media reports claimed that Kylie Jenner has reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, for their two kids.
According to Filmogaz, the former couple, who parted ways in January 2023, hosted a spectacular birthday celebration for their children, Stormi and Aire.
Notably, this joint party commemorated Stormi’s 8th birthday and Aire’s 4th birthday.
The venue was transformed into a stunning desert wonderland. Towering faux mountains, oversized rocks, and palm trees decorated the space, creating an immersive backdrop for the festivities.
Despite the lavish birthday party attended by most of the prominent A-listers of Hollywood, Kylie Jenner’s current love interest and popular American actor, Timothée Chalamet, was notably absent from the celebrations.