Grammy Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue and how to watch

The 2026 Grammys are just around the corner and has already sparked a buzz among fans.
As every year, the Recording Academy has once again set the industry’s most incredible artists competing for the prestigious awards, with the best among them taking home the accolade.
With the buzz around the upcoming star-studded music gala flaring up, fans are also curious about the details of the ceremony, including when and where it will take place, who will host it, and how to watch the event online.
Here’s all you need to know about the Grammys 2026.
When and where will Grammys 2026 take place?
The 2026 Grammy Awards is set to take place today, Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Who will host the 2026 Grammys?
Trevor Noah is set to host the glitzy Grammy Awards 2026.
How to watch Grammys 2026?
For television viewers, the 2026 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
Additionally, live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV, also offer live access. However, that depends on your region.
Meanwhile, those who are planning to stream the show can watch it live on Paramount+ with premium subscription.
Who will perform at the 2026 Grammys?
Top artists of the music industry are set to perform at the 2026 Grammys, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Bruno Mars, and Tyler, The Creator.
A special performance segment will also feature thrilling performances of all the Best New Artist nominees, including Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marias.
Moreover, a special tribute for late music legend Ozzy Osbourne is also expected by Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith.