Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos sparks reunion buzz after cowboy's arrest

The model and the cowboy were spotted dancing at a bar just hours before Adan Banuelos was arrested in Texas

  • By Hania Jamil
Bella Hadid and ex-boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, were spotted getting cosy just hours before the cowboy was arrested for public intoxication.

The pair was seen dancing and enjoying each other's company at a bar on Friday night in Weatherford, Texas, just days after their breakup news was confirmed.

Banuelos was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, and the horse trainer was taken to Parker County. He bounded out after paying a minor fee of $386.

As per the witnesses at the scene, Hadid and Banuelos spent around one and a half hours at the bar before ordering food. The pair had a PDA-filled outing, including holding hands and kissing throughout the night.

The romantic outing, hours before the disaster, has sparked reunion buzz. The model and the cowboy parted ways after two years of romance, and as per a source, they had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Moreover, they purchased million-dollar horses together, making the breakup more complicated.

For the unversed, Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos first met in early 2023 at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, and were first publicly linked in October 2023 before going Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2024.

