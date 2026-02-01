'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch  

Stranger Things is expanding again as a highly anticipated series.
The first poster for Stranger Things: Tales from '85 has finally revealed.
Fans who might thought they had finally escaped the Upside Down after the emotional live-action series finale, Netflix is pulling us back in.
On Sunday, February 1st, the day of the 2026 Grammy Awards, to grab the headlines, the mega streaming platform has released a first look into the much-awaited animated series with an exciting update.
Taking to Instagram, the official page of the upcoming television series released the poster, alongside the announcement regarding the first trailer of the new Netflix show.
The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, will be released tomorrow, Monday, February 2nd, 2026.
As the announcement made public by Netflix, it ultimately sent fans into a shockwave, as they promised a fresh look at a series that intends to capture the nostalgic magic of Saturday morning cartoons.
"ʍoɹɹoɯoʇ ɹǝsɐǝʇ," Netflix stated in the caption.
For those unaware, after the Stranger Things season five finally came to an end in December last year, the new animated series will see the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, expand the lore without the physical constraints of live-action filming.
The Stranger Things season five cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink, among others.
As of now, it remains unclear who will lend their voices for the animated series.