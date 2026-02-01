Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch

The first look into an upcoming exciting television series released on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Stranger Things: Tales from 85 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch  

Stranger Things is expanding again as a highly anticipated series. 

The first poster for Stranger Things: Tales from '85 has finally revealed. 

Fans who might thought they had finally escaped the Upside Down after the emotional live-action series finale, Netflix is pulling us back in.

On Sunday, February 1st, the day of the 2026 Grammy Awards, to grab the headlines, the mega streaming platform has released a first look into the much-awaited animated series with an exciting update.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of the upcoming television series released the poster, alongside the announcement regarding the first trailer of the new Netflix show.

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, will be released tomorrow, Monday, February 2nd, 2026.

As the announcement made public by Netflix, it ultimately sent fans into a shockwave, as they promised a fresh look at a series that intends to capture the nostalgic magic of Saturday morning cartoons.

"ʍoɹɹoɯoʇ ɹǝsɐǝʇ," Netflix stated in the caption.

For those unaware, after the Stranger Things season five finally came to an end in December last year, the new animated series will see the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, expand the lore without the physical constraints of live-action filming.

The Stranger Things season five cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink, among others.

As of now, it remains unclear who will lend their voices for the animated series.  

Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
Liam Gallagher's ex makes huge demand as she returns to court
Liam Gallagher's ex makes huge demand as she returns to court
Brooklyn Beckham gets compared to David’s dogs after his explosive claims
Brooklyn Beckham gets compared to David’s dogs after his explosive claims
Grammy Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue and how to watch
Grammy Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue and how to watch
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos sparks reunion buzz after cowboy's arrest
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos sparks reunion buzz after cowboy's arrest
Wanna One members pen heartfelt notes amid reunion buzz
Wanna One members pen heartfelt notes amid reunion buzz
Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood
Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood
Jessica Biel rings in Justin Timberlake’s 45th with romantic post: ‘Love you’
Jessica Biel rings in Justin Timberlake’s 45th with romantic post: ‘Love you’
Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?
Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?

Popular News

Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode

Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
4 minutes ago
Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?

Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?
an hour ago
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss

Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
5 hours ago