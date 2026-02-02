Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at Chappell Roan after her bold Grammys look  

Sabrina Carpenter has noticed a visible change upon her dazzling arrival at the 2026 Grammys red carpet.
On Sunday, February 1st, the Please Please Please crooner made a dreamy appearance on the red carpet as she wore custom Valentino for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
However, Carpenter noticed pin-drop silence among the photographers, which forced her to credit Chappell Roan, who demanded an apology from the photographer for being so "rude and disrespectful" to her at a Grammys after-party in 2024.
"You guys are so quiet this year, Chappell really started a movement!" the 26-year-old Short n’ Sweet crooner noted.
This year, the 2026 Grammys red carpet hit different as she grabbed headlines for her bold outfit at the awards gala.
Chappell Roan walked in a sheer, maroon dress, showcasing her fake tattoos in her backless gown.
While the Manchild hitmaker was wearing a sparkling strappy dress that was specially customised by Valentino.
She has bagged nominations for the best categories of the night, including Record of the Year for Manchild, Album of the Year for Man's Best Friend, Song of the Year for Manchild, Best Pop Solo Performance for Manchild, Best Pop Vocal Album for Man's Best Friend, and Best Music Video for Manchild.
Stay tuned for the complete winners list of the 2026 Grammys.