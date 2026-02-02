Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's untouchable record at 2026 Grammy Awards   

Kendrick Lamar has taken the crown from Jay-Z after shattering his legendary record at this year's Grammys.
The Not Like Us hitmaker has earned an early trophy at the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 1st, 2026.
According to Vulture, Lamar has overtaken Jay-Z at this year’s Grammys, as he became the most-awarded rapper in Grammys history, with 26 wins total.
The 38-year-old American rapper, songwriter, and record producer took home the rap album award for GNX.
He reportedly surpassed the record of Beyoncé’s husband, who had 25 wins previously.
Lamar also won for special track for TV Off, melodic performance for Luther and rap performance for Clipse’s Chains & Whips.
While accepting his award, the critically acclaimed rap icon said, "It is hip-hop as usual, man. I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through music. It’s an honour to be here."
"Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits, looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us," the Humble crooner added.
Kendrick Lamar is also nominated for major categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.
As of now, the complete list of winners has not been disclosed.