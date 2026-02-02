Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026

Billie Eilish wins award for Song of the Year at 2026 Grammy Awards

  • By Salima Bhutto
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026

Billie Eilish recently sparked engagement rumours during her appearance at Grammy 2026 Awards on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old singer made appearance the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a seemingly wearing a jeweled ring on the fourth finger in her left hand.

Apart from her dazzling eye catching jewellery, Eilish opted to wear a navy upside-down barracuda jacket and a tailored skirt by designer Hodakova.

Billie Eilish wins award for Song of the Year at 2026 Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish wins award for Song of the Year at 2026 Grammy Awards

Her latest move was analysed by a source later that dished out her boyfriend Natt Wolffwas "head over heels for Billie and quietly hoping it leads to marriage".

The BIRDS OF A FEATHER songstress has yet to comment on the matter.

The Bad Guy hitmaker and the 31-year-old actor were first spotted together in March 2025.

The couple later confirmed their relationship with a romantic kiss in Italy, in June 2025.

Moreover, the son of Thirtysomething actress Polly Draper, has openly talked about his admiration his Grammy winner girlfriend.

It’s worth mentioning here that Billie Eilish won the award for Song of the Year category at the 2026 Grammy Awards for her song, Wildflower.

During her acceptance speech, the singer used the opportunity to support those protesting ICE’s actions across the country.

“I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but no one is illegal on stolen land,” the lovely singer said, adding, “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room and like we just need to keep fighting, speaking up, and protesting. Our voices really matter.” 

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's untouchable record at 2026 Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's untouchable record at 2026 Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at Chappell Roan after her bold Grammys look
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at Chappell Roan after her bold Grammys look
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kylie Jenner's kids as she hosts birthday bash
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kylie Jenner's kids as she hosts birthday bash
Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss

Popular News

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
3 hours ago
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
11 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
12 hours ago