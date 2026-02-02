Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026

Billie Eilish recently sparked engagement rumours during her appearance at Grammy 2026 Awards on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
As reported by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old singer made appearance the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a seemingly wearing a jeweled ring on the fourth finger in her left hand.
Apart from her dazzling eye catching jewellery, Eilish opted to wear a navy upside-down barracuda jacket and a tailored skirt by designer Hodakova.
Her latest move was analysed by a source later that dished out her boyfriend Natt Wolffwas "head over heels for Billie and quietly hoping it leads to marriage".
The BIRDS OF A FEATHER songstress has yet to comment on the matter.
The Bad Guy hitmaker and the 31-year-old actor were first spotted together in March 2025.
The couple later confirmed their relationship with a romantic kiss in Italy, in June 2025.
Moreover, the son of Thirtysomething actress Polly Draper, has openly talked about his admiration his Grammy winner girlfriend.
It’s worth mentioning here that Billie Eilish won the award for Song of the Year category at the 2026 Grammy Awards for her song, Wildflower.
During her acceptance speech, the singer used the opportunity to support those protesting ICE’s actions across the country.
“I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but no one is illegal on stolen land,” the lovely singer said, adding, “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room and like we just need to keep fighting, speaking up, and protesting. Our voices really matter.”