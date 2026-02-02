Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

The ‘Save Me’ singer delivers tear-jerking speech after winning Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album for ‘Beautifully Broken’

Jelly Roll turned the joyous Grammys night into an emotional one with a heartbreaking confession.

On Sunday, February 1, the Recording Academy hosted its 2026 Grammy Awards, where the Save Me singer won the accolade for Best Contemporary Country Album for his song Beautifully Broken.

After receiving his prestigious award, the 41-year-old American rapper and singer, who recently stunned fans with his dramatic weight loss transformation, confessed about his thoughts of “killing” himself.

Crediting his wife, Bunnie XO, for being his support system and saving his life during his darkest moments, Jelly Roll said, "They're going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out.”

"First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I'm listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he tearfully continued.

Sharing that the award marked a major milestone for him, the All My Life singer added, “There was a time in my life, y'all, that I was broken. That's why I wrote this album. I didn't think I had a chance, y'all," he said. "There was days that I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human."

About Beautifully Broken:

Beautifully Broken is the 10th studio album by Jelly Roll which was released on October 11, 2024.

The album includes 14 physical edition song, eight digital edition additional tracks, and six deluxe edition additional hits.

