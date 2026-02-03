Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Arizona officials respond after measles diagnosed at ICE detention facility

As per State health officials, Arizona has recorded nearly 24 measles cases this year

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Arizona officials respond after measles diagnosed at ICE detention facility

Arizona officials respond after measles diagnosed at ICE detention facility

Arizona health officials have taken an immediated action after a detainee at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility has been tested positive for measles, prompting isolation and renewed public health monitoring.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that a Mexican national held at the Florence Detention Center was diagnosed to be suffering with an active measles infection.

A DHS spokesperson stated in an email, “the Arizona Public Health Department confirmed an active measles infection of a Mexican national detainee housed at the Florence Detention Center.”

“ICE Health Services Corp immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” the email added.

Since that initial case, two more measles cases have been confirmed in Pinal County.

Since the initial case, additional two people were also diagnosed with measles in Pinal Country, bringing the total to three.

Spokesperson Jassmin Castro said, “At this time, Pinal County Public Health Services District has confirmed three measles cases in the county.”

“PCPHSD continues to follow standard public health protocols for confirmed measles cases, in coordination with state public health partners. At this time, the overall risk to the general community remains low,” Jasmine added.

Previously, Arizona has faced several measles outbreaks associated with detention centers. In 2016, over 30 detainees and nine staff members contracted the infection during an outbreak in Pinal County.

As per State health officials, Arizona has recorded nearly 24 measles cases this year. 

GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD
GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD
Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers new screenings across Asia
Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers new screenings across Asia
Cape Verde stomach bug turns holiday into horror after four Brits die
Cape Verde stomach bug turns holiday into horror after four Brits die
Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?
Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?
Why doing different physical activities could boost longevity?
Why doing different physical activities could boost longevity?
Salty drinking water tied to hypertension risk: Review
Salty drinking water tied to hypertension risk: Review
Sleeping without pillow? Experts say it may assist protect vision in glaucoma
Sleeping without pillow? Experts say it may assist protect vision in glaucoma
Is Tylenol safe for babies under age of 1?
Is Tylenol safe for babies under age of 1?
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?

Popular News

Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys

Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys

7 minutes ago
Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital during 'Wuthering Heights' filming

Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital during 'Wuthering Heights' filming
29 minutes ago
SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth

SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth
45 minutes ago