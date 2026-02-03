Arizona officials respond after measles diagnosed at ICE detention facility

Arizona health officials have taken an immediated action after a detainee at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility has been tested positive for measles, prompting isolation and renewed public health monitoring.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that a Mexican national held at the Florence Detention Center was diagnosed to be suffering with an active measles infection.
A DHS spokesperson stated in an email, “the Arizona Public Health Department confirmed an active measles infection of a Mexican national detainee housed at the Florence Detention Center.”
“ICE Health Services Corp immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” the email added.
Since that initial case, two more measles cases have been confirmed in Pinal County.
Spokesperson Jassmin Castro said, “At this time, Pinal County Public Health Services District has confirmed three measles cases in the county.”
“PCPHSD continues to follow standard public health protocols for confirmed measles cases, in coordination with state public health partners. At this time, the overall risk to the general community remains low,” Jasmine added.
Previously, Arizona has faced several measles outbreaks associated with detention centers. In 2016, over 30 detainees and nine staff members contracted the infection during an outbreak in Pinal County.
As per State health officials, Arizona has recorded nearly 24 measles cases this year.