Kate Middleton reconnects with family history in key Wales outing

  By Hania Jamil
The Princess of Wales marked a solo outing to highlight the textile industries of Britain

Princess Kate showed off the best of British manufacturing in a stylish Wales outing.

On Tuesday, February 3, the Princess of Wales once again highlighted the heritage and craftsmanship of the British textiles industry with a visit to a woollen mill and a family-owned denim factory.

For the significant outing, Kate stunned in a '60s geometric-print orange coat, which she paired with an olive green cashmere turtleneck.

The princess visited Melin Tregwynt, a historic woollen mill that specialises in traditional Welsh designs, and shared some snaps from the eventful trip on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.


In the first click of the carousel, Kate could be seen trying her hand at weaving, with the caption noting, "Since 1841, Melin Tregwynt has been weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast."

The mother-of-three then headed to Hiut Denim, a small family-owned company based in Cardigan, Wales, which gained fame after Meghan Markle wore their jeans in 2018, causing a huge surge in sales.

During the visit, Kate learnt about Hiut's sustainability programme, Déjà Blue, which allows customers to send back their old jeans for a discount off a new pair.

Notably, Kate's interest in textiles comes from her long family legacy, as her paternal ancestors owned wool manufacturer William Lupton & Co in Leeds, England.

